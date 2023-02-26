First victory for Salernitana by Paulo Sousa. Match decided in the second half thanks to the beautiful goal by Coulibaly, an inside right at the top corner. Doubled by Kastanos after a throw-in action inspired by Candreva, the man of the match, who then also scores the final 3-0 by picking up a clearance by Cragno following a shot by Piatek. Monza closed in ten due to Donati’s expulsion. Campanians who hadn’t won at home since October

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

