Home Sports Salernitana-Monza 3-0: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Salernitana-Monza 3-0: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Salernitana-Monza 3-0: video, goals and highlights

First victory for Salernitana by Paulo Sousa. Match decided in the second half thanks to the beautiful goal by Coulibaly, an inside right at the top corner. Doubled by Kastanos after a throw-in action inspired by Candreva, the man of the match, who then also scores the final 3-0 by picking up a clearance by Cragno following a shot by Piatek. Monza closed in ten due to Donati’s expulsion. Campanians who hadn’t won at home since October

See also  The main players of the Guangzhou team cut their salaries by nearly 90%, and five naturalized players terminated their contracts | Guangzhou Evergrande | Football

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Salernitana-Monza (3-0) – Sportellate.it

Do you want to extend the winter in...

How to reduce sugar consumption

Meet The Best 2023: Creare Valore

MSG willing to move building across Seventh Avenue

Juventus-Turin, at Filadelfia 2000 fans waiting for the...

in Bologna at 1 pm almost 20 thousand...

Moscow “needs” Chinese supplies, the allies are looking...

Aston Martin: ‘If Stroll withdraws, Drugovich will replace...

The Taishan team’s training location is locked in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy