Paulo Sousa will be the new coach of the Salernitana. He is the coach identified by the granata management who decided to sack Davide Nicola after the knockout against Verona, the fourth defeat in the last five games played. Well, after the close contacts of the last few hours, an agreement has been reached between the parties on all the details and the Portuguese is ready to land in Salerno. He will do it on Wednesday, when he will sign a contract until June with automatic renewal of two years in case of salvation.
Towards a return to Serie A
Paulo Sousa overcame the competition from several coaches Salernitana had thought of, such as Farioli, Iachini and Semplici. For the Portuguese it is a return to Serie A as he boasts 95 benches with the Fiorentina, between 2015 and 2017, with a balance of 43 wins, 25 draws and 27 defeats. In the last season Sousa coached the Flamengoin Brazil, after having concluded the parenthesis at the helm of the Poland.