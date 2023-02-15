Paulo Sousa will be the new coach of the Salernitana. He is the coach identified by the granata management who decided to sack Davide Nicola after the knockout against Verona, the fourth defeat in the last five games played. Well, after the close contacts of the last few hours, an agreement has been reached between the parties on all the details and the Portuguese is ready to land in Salerno. He will do it on Wednesday, when he will sign a contract until June with automatic renewal of two years in case of salvation.