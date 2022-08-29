The Salernitana falls on the game as if it fell from the black clouds that overlook the Arechi. The first quarter of an hour of Nicola’s team is furious and produces two goals, the first of the championship.

First half

—

Curiously, the first opportunity is for Sampdoria, with Caputo reaching for Depaoli with his head, but the right-back arrives with a long stride and shoots into the corners. It will be unpleasant minutes for the 12 Doriano, who immediately afterwards is the cause of the 1-0 twice: it is he who keeps Bonazzoli in play on a verticalization of Maggiore, from there the assist in for Dia to whom the ball arrives precisely because Depaoli fails in the slip of desperate closure. Initially the goal was canceled due to Bonazzoli’s offside position at the start, but the Var consultation made referee Massa indicate the circle of the midfield. The former Villarreal Dia, in his first time as a starter, can thus also celebrate his first goal in Serie A. The early advantage does not satisfy Salernitana who continues to push: Candreva warms up Audero’s fists on 12 ‘, Vilhena tries on a free-kick at 15’ ‘, central. Doubling is ripe. Mazzocchi sinks to the left again challenging Depaoli, filters for Dia who crosses low towards the center, Villar – a surprise move, and not very apt, in front of the defense – hole and Bonazzoli turns in the left net. Sampdoria is unattached, struggling to accompany and depends in attack solely on the work of Djuricic and Caputo who beat themselves up looking for the banks. At 38 ‘, when for the first time Sabiri accompanies the attacking action, the chance is triple: Sepe is opposed in sequence to Djuricic, Caputo and Leris, who all alone with his head takes the Salernitana goalkeeper. With the lower pace, Doria makes the ball circulate a little better, protests for a possible second yellow card to Mazzocchi and at least equalizes the number of shots on goal in the recovery with Leris who ends weakly on one of the many banks of Caputo. In the meantime, the sky has cleared but not the ideas of Sampdoria.