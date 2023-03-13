“Sport running & sponsorship: the Pick Up model that runs”, this is the title of the event organized by Salernitana Sporting to celebrate the “best sports”, a workshop which this year reaches its 14th edition.

After two years of “forced stop” due to the restrictions due to Covid19, in the welcoming location of the Gda Distribution Center, locality

Sant’Antuono di Polla Tuesday 14 March at 17.13, sponsor companies, sports managers, entrepreneurs, will discuss the issue of “sport marketing”

For Antonio Sanges (coordinator of the Salernitana Sporting project) the Polla workshop, in addition to deepening and analyzing the “running marketing brand” strategies activated by the sponsor company Pick Up in support of the Asd Podistica Pollese (organiser of the “marathon race national race of 10.00 km” which takes place in Polla on the first Saturday of the month of September), will be aimed at proposing the candidacy of the “City of Salerno European capital of sport 2028”.

The workshop formula (for this edition in itinerant format), already positively tested in previous formats, will be enriched by the presence of “experts” and local sports representatives who will bring experience and expertise in the field of “marketing strategy”.

The initiative, branded Salernitana Sporting, intends to direct and motivate the sponsor companies and the “governance” of the sports clubs of the province of Salerno, towards the planning of successful corporate projects of “sport marketing of the territory”.

The fundamental objective of the workshop is the creation of a “sports marketing project”, which in terms of social phenomenon, can spread the corporate sports culture, and help improve “the 2022 Sportsmanship index”, which sees the province of Salerno, placed at the 71st position out of 107.

The workshop will be attended by: Valerio Di Carlo and Marta Mastrolia (Pick Up), Massimo Lovisa and Giovanni Corleto (Municipality of Polla), Ruggero Gatto (Athletics Salerno), Giuseppe Roma (Podistica Pontecagnano), Rino Di Leo (Asd Podistica Pollese), Antonio Sanges and Antonio Opromolla (Salernitana Sporting), Francesco Ventura (Italian Association of Accountants, Sports Companies).