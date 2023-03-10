Salomon INDEX.02, heir to the 01 introduced on the market in 2020, is the running shoe of the 100% recyclable French brand. It’s also 10% lighter (263 grams) and features a huge improvement in comfort and performance thanks to the improvements made to the geometry of the midsole, the quality of the foam and the construction of the upper.

“The foam is less dense on the INDEX.02, so it’s softer,” he says Laurent Coudurier, Salomon Footwear R&D Manager. “We also removed some parts of the upper, bringing the shoe closer to the foot. Our goal is to provide the same level of performance as other road running shoes and we are getting there.”

Salomon INDEX.02, the 100% recyclable running shoe

Like the previous model, the Salomon INDEX.02 features a unique structure that allows you to disassemble it at the end of its useso that the shoe’s materials can be recycled and used to make a new product.

The shoe also features a thin line indicating where it will be split when recycled. The different colors of the upper and the lower part of the shoe help to emphasize that the shoe uses only two materials and that it can (and must) be separated at the end of its life cycle.

A QR code on the tongue of the shoe allows it to be easily scanned and registered after purchase, facilitating return for recycling at the end of its use. As for the INDEX.01, when the INDEX.02 shoes are returned for recycling, the materials will be used in the construction of Salomon alpine ski boots.

“We really wanted to highlight the INDEX.02’s recyclability story, with two colors on the upper and lower unit, as well as a thin line that highlights where the shoe will be separated,” explains Coudurier.

From the INDEX.01 to Salomon ski mountaineering boots

Available to consumers in 2021, the INDEX.01 was Salomon’s first shoe designed to be recycled; recycled materials have been used in the construction of Salomon’s MTN Pure line of ski touring boots.

“We started studying the materials for the INDEX.01 shoe about five years ago, trying to reduce their impact,” explains Coudurier. “With this new INDEX.02 model we are getting closer to providing the same level of performance as our road running shoes”.

From the life cycle of INDEX.01 PER to INDEX.02

Per evaluate the environmental impact of the shoe recyclable running shoe INDEX.01, the Salomon Footwear development teams compared the impact of the INDEX.01 with that of the Sonic 3 shoe from the brand’s road running line. By compiling and evaluating the inputs, outputs and potential environmental impacts of a shoe throughout its life cycle, it is possible to clearly distinguish the impact of each stage – in terms of carbon emissions, use of natural resources, water eutrophication due to nitrates (caused by cooling of machines and colouring) and acidification of water, among other aspects (17 in total).

“Life cycle analysis identifies the greatest environmental impact during the life cycle of the product, in order to work to reduce it,” he says Olivier Mouzin, Footwear Sustainability Manager. The way the INDEX.01 is made and the fact that it can be recycled reduces the amount of CO2 by 44% compared to a traditional shoeor 4.9 kg of CO2 Eq less for each pair. The life cycle emissions of the Sonic 3 are equal to 11.2 kg of CO2 Eq; the INDEX.01 emit 6.3 kg of CO2 Eq. Water eutrophication is reduced by 70% and water acidification by 35%.

“INDEX.01 is a great start for sustainable footwear: we can test this simple new design and its performance on the road, as well as test the collection and recycling process,” explains Mouzin. “As life cycle analysis demonstrates, the impact of the shoe is reduced by 44%, which validates our work and stimulates us to develop other footwear products following the concept of circular economy. Now, with the INDEX.02, we continue to improve the quality, comfort and performance of a fully recyclable shoe. It’s very encouraging.”

Advertising