Home Sports Salt Bae, the star between golden steaks and the World Cup. Fifa indignant
Sports

Salt Bae, the star between golden steaks and the World Cup. Fifa indignant

by admin
Salt Bae, the star between golden steaks and the World Cup. Fifa indignant

Fifa has opened an investigation into the presence of the famous restaurateur on the field after the award ceremony. But Infantino is also among his VIP clients

At sixteen he was a butcher. At home there was a need for money, so he dropped out of school and began working as a boy, among veal and turkey carcasses, lamb offal and stews. Then the Turkish “Er Braciola” made a career. At twenty-seven he opened his first restaurant, at thirty-four he became a pop-star with a meme, yes, the “salt move”.

See also  Three goals against Mestre: splendid farewell from the Belluno Dolomites

You may also like

Naples, Kvara returns. Juve, Church in the center....

The study: Milan produces more with Bennacer and...

Varane and the curse of Marciniak: the defender...

Vittorio Adorni, world champion in 1968 and winner...

Wedding atmosphere for Mario Balotelli and Francesca? His...

Serie B big names: Zambrotta on world champion...

Volleyball: the derby of the heart in Santo...

The dashboard of the Blue Bird becomes a...

the comment of the Gazzetta-Video Gazzetta.it

Adorni, the gentleman cyclist who conversed with Pasolini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy