Putin: U.S. supply of ‘patriots’ will only prolong Russia-Ukraine conflict

On the 21st local time, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that a new batch of military equipment would be provided to Ukraine, including the Patriot anti-missile system provided for the first time. On the 22nd, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with Russian domestic media representatives that Russia will find a way to deal with the “Patriot” anti-missile system, and the US move will only prolong the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin said that every weapon has a means of being overcome, and Russia will find a way to deal with the “Patriot” anti-missile system. Russia’s military reserves are huge, and Russia can continue to increase arms production.

Putin also said that the West has always tried to divide the Russian world. It is very unfortunate that the United States has been meddling in the situation in Ukraine for a long time and has alienated the Russian and Ukrainian people.

Putin: Russia is always open to talks

Putin also stressed that Russia’s goal is not to accelerate military conflicts, Russia has always been open to negotiations, and believes that any conflicts will eventually be resolved through negotiations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: Russia’s goal is not to accelerate the military conflict, but to end this conflict. Russia is making efforts to this end and will continue to work hard.

Ukrainian President Zelensky visited the United States on the 21st and held talks with US President Biden. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on the same day that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with another $1.85 billion worth of military support, including providing Ukraine with the “Patriot” anti-missile system for the first time.

The “Patriot” anti-missile system is regarded as the most advanced air defense weapon provided by the U.S. government to Ukraine. It will also be the most important military support provided by the U.S. to Ukraine in the past few months. Analysts believe that this weapon may significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.