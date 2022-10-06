A victory as heavy as it was suffered. In the third round of group E of the Champions League, Salzburg beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0. Okafor decides (on a penalty in the 70th minute), who scored all three goals scored by the Austrians in this edition of the highest European competition. The Swiss striker born in 2000 had in fact also stamped the card against Milan and Chelsea (matches drawn 1-1). In the last 6 games played in the Champions League (including last season), Salzburg has lost only one (against Bayern, in the second round of the last 16), proving that it is now a reality of international football. Although, from midfield upwards, only one player (out of six …) was born before 2000. Of the 11 starting players, only full-back Ulmer is over 24.

THE RACE

—

Mister Jaissle, without Fernando, places Sesko next to Okafor. However, Salzburg struggled for a long time to find space: Dinamo kept the center of gravity particularly low, trying, when possible, to hit on the counterattack with Petkovic. The first big chance arrives only in the 55th minute, when, on a corner, Sesko hits a safe shot from a few steps but sends the ball against the face of the opposing goalkeeper. At 68 ‘the episode that unlocks the game: on a long pass, Ulmer finds space in the area, putting Moharrami in difficulty, who stops him irregularly. Rigor, which Okafor transforms. Dinamo nearly equalized in the 82nd minute: Drmic was launched from the left, also favored by a wrong intervention by Pavlovic. However, the Croatian striker is hypnotized by Kohn, who is very good at staying up as long as possible before intervening. Salzburg can double in the 86th minute but Seiwald shoots high from a good position. Emotions floundered in the final minutes: at 91 ‘Sesko wasted an excellent opportunity and kept Dinamo alive who at 93′ touched the coup: on a cross from Spikic Drmic is good at beating Köhn with his head. The Croatian striker runs to celebrate under the visitors’ sector but the linesman raises his flag. The var confirms the evaluation and the goal is canceled. It ends like this, with Salzburg winning suffering. Dragged once again by Okafor.