Jaissle’s team have scored thirteen goals in their last four league and cup games, with zero conceded. Maignan and his companions are warned

The Champions League is back. After the beautiful victory in the derby against Inter Milan, Milan fly to Austria to face Salzburg: the kick-off at the Red Bull Arena is scheduled for Tuesday at 21. Jaissle’s team beat Tirol 2-0 in the last championship day, sixth consecutive success between Bundesliga and cup.

How they arrive — Salzburg let many excellent players leave in the summer. From the American attacking midfielder Aaronson to the right wing Adeyemi bought from Borussia Dortmund for 30 million. He also greeted Camara, destination Monaco. At the coach’s disposal came Fernando from Shakhtar in attack, Pavlovic in defense and Gourna-Douath in the middle of the field. For the Brazilian striker who arrived from Ukraine already 4 goals and 4 assists in seven Bundesliga matches. Last season Salzburg became the first Austrian side to reach the Champions League knockout stage, knocked out by Bayern in the round of 16. Jaissle’s group have won the championship and the Austrian Cup, now back to the assault of Europe. Milan flies on the wings of enthusiasm thanks to the excellent 3-2 against Inter in the derby and so far they have never lost. The goal is to start the groups well and aim for the next round. The other opponents are Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb.

Previous — Salzburg and AC Milan were two opponents during the 94/95 Champions League groups: both games won by the Rossoneri (3-0 at San Siro, 0-1 in Austria). It was the team coached by Capello with Baresi, Maldini, Savicevic and Gullit on the pitch. A group that reached the final and then beaten by Ajax thanks to a goal by Kluivert. See also Beijing Winter Olympics: Shiffrin for gold combined, with Goggia skis

The tip: Goal — The Austrians keep the clean sheet from four games between league and cup. Even thirteen goals scored in the partial. The only knockout of the season for Jaissle’s team came on July 30 at the Bundesliga premiere against Sturm Graz. They will find a solid Milan ready to close the gaps. The Rossoneri remain very dangerous in front, so the Goal is a good chance: 1.63 the proposal of Goldbet and Better, 1.60 on Betfair.

The point about odds — Great balance, according to the bookmakers, for the Red Bull Arena challenge. The odds for AC Milan’s victory are slightly lower: 2.14 according to Novibet, 2.05 for Pokerstars and Goldbet. The score 1 is rated 3.70 by Leovegas, 3.60 for Snai and Better. Very similar to the X value: 3.60 for Betfair, 3.50 on Planetwin and 3.40 according to Bet365. The Rossoneri have scored ten goals in the league so far, considering the numbers of the Austrian attack, pay attention also to Over 2.5: Bet365’s offer 1.80, Planetwin 1.74 and Leovegas 1.73. The goal combined with the Rossoneri’s success is worth 4 on Bet365 and 3.75 on Better, the same sign combined with the victory of Salzburg rises to 6 for most of the bookies. Leao and Giroud are in great shape, they could do great things in the Champions League as well. Eye to the share of the Portuguese first scorer proposed seven times the stake.

September 4, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 15:44)

