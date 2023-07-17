Home » Salzburg sign midfielder Bidstrup
Soccer series champion Red Bull Salzburg has signed the Dane Mads Bidstrup. The 22-year-old received a contract until the end of June 2028. Bidstrup is to replace Nicolas Seiwald in midfield, who was rumored to have sold 20 million to Leipzig. According to media reports, Salzburg are transferring six million euros for the 1.75m man to the English Premier League club Brentford, who last loaned him to Nordsjaelland in his home country.

According to a statement from Salzburg on Monday, Bidstrup stated that the club’s philosophy and style of play spoke in favor of the change. “I’m a player who loves exactly that, who loves to play aggressively, quickly and offensively as a team with many young players. So moving here is the perfect move for me,” said Bidstrup. “Of course I also asked my compatriot Maurits Kjaergaard about everything here in Salzburg and only heard good things. That made the decision even easier for me.”

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund described the new signing as an “absolute mentality player” who is versatile and fits perfectly into the team.

