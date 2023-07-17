Mysterious Metal Cylinder Found on Australia’s Green Head Beach

A mysterious object has been found on a beach near Green Head, 250 kilometers from Perth, Western Australia. It is a huge copper-colored metal cylinder, reported by the residents to the police on Sunday 16 July. Investigators have ruled out that it could have come from a commercial aircraft. According to experts, it could be part of an Indian rocket. After initial investigations and a thorough analysis by the fire brigade chemical center, the police determined that the object is safe and there is no risk to the community. It will be removed from the beach after formal identification by the authorities. (LaPresse)

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 6:59 pm

