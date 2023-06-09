Sam Hutsby and Jordan Zunic lead the Andalucía Challenge, Martin Couvra 4th

Another tricolor in the top 10

For his part, Clément Bérardo climbed to 10th place. The native of Auxerre has chosen consistency for the moment by returning a second card in a row of 68, thanks to 7 birdies (including 5 on the way) and despite 3 bogeys. At -8 total, he is accompanied by Jamie Rutherford, Hamish Brown and Frederik Birkelund. Among the other French people involved, Julien Salé is at the gates of the top 10 (14th, -7). The 25-year-old made a good comeback in the standings by finishing his second round in 65 shots (without making any mistakes, thanks to 5 birdies and 1 eagle). Tom Vaillant takes 54th position (-3 total) and also makes the cut.