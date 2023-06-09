Home » Sam Hutsby and Jordan Zunic lead the Andalucía Challenge, Martin Couvra 4th
Sports

Sam Hutsby and Jordan Zunic lead the Andalucía Challenge, Martin Couvra 4th

by admin
Sam Hutsby and Jordan Zunic lead the Andalucía Challenge, Martin Couvra 4th

Author of a superb card of 63 during the first round, Sam Hutsby stayed the course this Friday with a 67 (6 birdies, 1 bogey) which allows him to remain at the top of the classification. However, the Englishman is joined there (-14 total) by Jordan Zunic. Indeed, the latter recorded a record of 64 (9 birdies, 1 bogey) to also get a place at the top of the leaderboard.

The Australian reflected on his performance: “I got off to a good start with two birdies and my putter has been very good the last two days. I am very happy with the way things turned out. I’ve been working on my putting a lot over the past few weeks. It’s nice to see it paying off and these greens suit me just fine. »

The surprise Covered

At -11, Filippo Celli, co-leader Thursday evening, remains in ambush, on the third step of the podium. The 4th rank (-9 total) is occupied by six players. This group is made up of Ruaidhri McGee, Philipp Mejow, Alex Fitzpatrick, Keenan Davidse, Ben Schmidt and Martin Couvra. After a first card of 68, the amateur golfer continued to shine this Friday with a nice score of 67. The Frenchman had started this second round perfectly with 4 birdies in the first leg before conceding two errors on the return (for 3 other birdies ).

Another tricolor in the top 10

For his part, Clément Bérardo climbed to 10th place. The native of Auxerre has chosen consistency for the moment by returning a second card in a row of 68, thanks to 7 birdies (including 5 on the way) and despite 3 bogeys. At -8 total, he is accompanied by Jamie Rutherford, Hamish Brown and Frederik Birkelund. Among the other French people involved, Julien Salé is at the gates of the top 10 (14th, -7). The 25-year-old made a good comeback in the standings by finishing his second round in 65 shots (without making any mistakes, thanks to 5 birdies and 1 eagle). Tom Vaillant takes 54th position (-3 total) and also makes the cut.

See also  Genesis Invitational: Tiger Woods roars, a trio escapes in the third round

This is not the case for Robin Roussel, who stops there without having been over par during the first two rounds (64th, -2 total), Antoine Pouguet, Jean Bekirian (98th, by total), Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon (116th, +1) and Pierre Pineau. The latter even retired after playing five holes in his second round.

You may also like

Fuzhou Jin’an District Wushu Association Holds the Second...

Road accident in Marino, collision between car and...

Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter –...

Novak Djokovic shows his colors politically – that’s...

[Forbidden news]Why did the 10 Chinese players in...

Champions: Inzaghi chooses Dzeko and Brozovic, Walker on...

ManCity – Inter, Calhanoglu: “Gündogan plays for Germany,...

French Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina...

Will Simone Inzaghi win with Inter Milan?

Jokic 23+12, Gordon 27 points, Nuggets beat Heat...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy