Sam Hutsby and Jordan Zunic lead the Andalucía Challenge, Martin Couvra 4th

Author of a superb card of 63 during the first round, Sam Hutsby stayed the course this Friday with a 67 (6 birdies, 1 bogey) which allows him to remain at the top of the classification. However, the Englishman is joined there (-14 total) by Jordan Zunic. Indeed, the latter recorded a record of 64 (9 birdies, 1 bogey) to also get a place at the top of the leaderboard.
The Australian reflected on his performance: “I got off to a good start with two birdies and my putter has been very good the last two days. I am very happy with the way things turned out. I’ve been working on my putting a lot over the past few weeks. It’s nice to see it paying off and these greens suit me just fine. »
The surprise Covered
At -11, Filippo Celli, co-leader Thursday evening, remains in ambush, on the third step of the podium. The 4th rank (-9 total) is occupied by six players. This group is made up of Ruaidhri McGee, Philipp Mejow, Alex Fitzpatrick, Keenan Davidse, Ben Schmidt and Martin Couvra. After a first card of 68, the amateur golfer continued to shine this Friday with a nice score of 67. The Frenchman had started this second round perfectly with 4 birdies in the first leg before conceding two errors on the return (for 3 other birdies ).
Another tricolor in the top 10
For his part, Clément Bérardo climbed to 10th place. The native of Auxerre has chosen consistency for the moment by returning a second card in a row of 68, thanks to 7 birdies (including 5 on the way) and despite 3 bogeys. At -8 total, he is accompanied by Jamie Rutherford, Hamish Brown and Frederik Birkelund. Among the other French people involved, Julien Salé is at the gates of the top 10 (14th, -7). The 25-year-old made a good comeback in the standings by finishing his second round in 65 shots (without making any mistakes, thanks to 5 birdies and 1 eagle). Tom Vaillant takes 54th position (-3 total) and also makes the cut.
This is not the case for Robin Roussel, who stops there without having been over par during the first two rounds (64th, -2 total), Antoine Pouguet, Jean Bekirian (98th, by total), Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon (116th, +1) and Pierre Pineau. The latter even retired after playing five holes in his second round.