Truck crash in Mariangola left one dead and two injured

Truck crash in Mariangola left one dead and two injured

Two people were killed and another two injured in a truck crash on the national highway, under the jurisdiction of the Mariangola corregimiento, belonging to the municipality of Valledupar.

The events occurred this Friday, June 9, in the early hours when a WOK-732 license plate truck, which was driven by Diego Fernando Plata Ramos, collided with another similar vehicle.

The fatality of this accident was Anderson Plata Ramos, brother of the driver of one of the trucks. Likewise, Cristián Enrique Escalante Rico was traveling in this car, who suffered injuries and was referred to a clinic in Valledupar, like Diego Fernando.

According to the authorities, the hypothesis of the accident is that one of the drivers had excess hours of driving.

It was also determined that the vehicle in which the victims were moving transported dairy products and came from the Atlantic.

