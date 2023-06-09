Néstor Grindetti: “The State has to stop being a backpack for the countryside”

The PRO candidate for governor, Nestor Grindetti, toured the towns of Saladillo and Roque Perez and announced strong support for the agricultural sector if he is elected governor. Tax reform and investment in road infrastructure, the axes of the agenda for the seventh electoral section.

During the tour, Grindetti shared a meeting with the Buenos Aires Pig Federation to learn about the reality of the sector, they analyzed the problems that businessmen suffer as a result of high labor costs, the tax burden, the need for dialogue with the current government and the Lack of credit to encourage new investment.

“The State has to stop being a backpack for the countryside, we have to reform the tax system in the province and facilitate credit for investments and export more and more,” said Grindetti.

Consulted by the Juntos por el Cambio intern, Grindetti was categorical: “There are differences in form and substance regarding the incorporation of Schiaretti into Together for Change, we have a very important election in Cordoba on June 25 and we must provide him with all our support to Luis Juez without hesitation or confusing the electorate “

Earlier, Grindetti, accompanied by his provincial campaign manager, Adrián Urreli, and former legislator, Gustavo Velez, shared a meeting with PRO leaders and councilors from Saladillo, with whom he reviewed his views on the internal party.