Home » Sam Kerr: Australia to make late call on whether captain can face Canada
Sports

Sam Kerr: Australia to make late call on whether captain can face Canada

by admin
Sam Kerr: Australia to make late call on whether captain can face Canada

Sam Kerr has watched Australia’s last two games from the sidelines

Australia will wait until the last minute to make a decision on captain Sam Kerr’s fitness for Monday’s crucial Women’s World Cup game against Canada.

The Chelsea striker missed Australia’s opening two games with a calf injury.

After beating the Republic of Ireland, the co-hosts suffered a shock 3-2 loss to Nigeria on Thursday to leave them facing a battle to reach the last 16.

“We won’t get confirmation (on her fitness) until the night before the game,” said coach Tony Gustavsson.

“It might even be where we need to test her to see if she can play on game day. That’s how tight it is.

“She’s going to do anything she can to be out there. I know that she’ll want to be out there and she deserves to be out there.”

Kerr, Australia’s record goalscorer, watched from the sidelines in Brisbane as her side took the lead against Nigeria, only for the Super Falcons to fight back and silence the home crowd.

The result leaves the Matildas in third place in Group B and needing a victory over Olympic champions Canada at 11:00 BST in Melbourne on Monday to guarantee a place in the knockout stages.

“If she’s available we’re going to need to come up with a plan together to see what we can do to maximise the potential minutes she has – if she’s available,” added Gustavsson.

Australia had a shortage of attacking options against Nigeria with Mary Fowler missing the game with concussion, while Tottenham striker Kyah Simon is recovering from a long-term knee ligament injury and is yet to feature at the tournament.

See also  "I hope the fans arrive. 50% must enter Palaverde"

However, Gustavsson insisted he was happy with side’s attacking display despite the result.

“We had 28 shots, scored two goals, the attacking game was much, much improved compared to the Ireland game.

“I’m disappointed about the result but I can’t let the result blind the performance.

“I know it’s hard to see, but there is part of this performance that is better than the result shows.”

You may also like

Bronny James discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

LeBron James: We are all having a great...

Argentina vs South Africa – Full Game

IL BIENNIO 1991/1992 DI ARKADIUSZ Skrzypaszek AI VERTICI...

South Africa lost their lead against Argentina at...

Chivas to Face FC Cincinnati in Leagues Cup...

The Ukrainian Kharlan beats the Russian Smirnova but...

Alcaraz wins Wimbledon final against Djokovic in five...

BVB access: Sabitzer not only reports good things...

World Fencing Championships, Tommaso Marini wins gold in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy