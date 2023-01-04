Reggio Emilia, 4 January 2023 – Now there are no more doubts: iThe body was found on November 18th 2022 in Novellara is to Saman Abbas.

“She was identified by a dental anomaly, thanks to photos and videos,” says the lawyer Barbara Iannucelliwhich assists the ‘Penelope’ association and is a civil party in the trial which will begin in February against five family members of the young Pakistani woman killed on the night of April 30, 2021.

“The hyoid bone is fractured on the left side and histological tests are needed to establish whether it is pre or post portem”, continues the lawyer.

The fracture of the bone, in the anterior part of the neck, would support the hypothesis of strangulation.

