A handful of seconds after entering the field in place of Caputo against Reggina in the Italian Cup, on 5 August, Fabio Quagliarella built the action for De Luca, who was put down in the area by Pierozzi. From there was born the decisive penalty for the victory and the passage of the round marked by Sabiri. A similar story last Sunday with Atalanta: entered the field a quarter of an hour from the end, on a partial score of 0-1, immediately placed a diagonal out of a whisker and then hit a crossbar. “Remarkable performance at a ballistic level”, summarized Giampaolo. Who, then, on the role of the captain, 39 years old, this season, was very clear: “Fabio certainly did not stay here to be a hen, but rather because he is a valuable striker”. Then, it is clear, that help and support on a psychological level are also legitimately expected from him, especially for companions with less experience. But this has never been lacking on Fabio’s part last season, when he rediscovered himself as a leader much less … silent than he once would have been.