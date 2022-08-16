The captain will turn 40 in January, but when he enters the field he immediately shifts the balance of a match: from assisting in the Italian Cup, to the final match against Atalanta in the league. And now he is waiting for Juventus …
A handful of seconds after entering the field in place of Caputo against Reggina in the Italian Cup, on 5 August, Fabio Quagliarella built the action for De Luca, who was put down in the area by Pierozzi. From there was born the decisive penalty for the victory and the passage of the round marked by Sabiri. A similar story last Sunday with Atalanta: entered the field a quarter of an hour from the end, on a partial score of 0-1, immediately placed a diagonal out of a whisker and then hit a crossbar. “Remarkable performance at a ballistic level”, summarized Giampaolo. Who, then, on the role of the captain, 39 years old, this season, was very clear: “Fabio certainly did not stay here to be a hen, but rather because he is a valuable striker”. Then, it is clear, that help and support on a psychological level are also legitimately expected from him, especially for companions with less experience. But this has never been lacking on Fabio’s part last season, when he rediscovered himself as a leader much less … silent than he once would have been.
It would be absolutely premature to talk about Quagliarella’s tomorrow today, at the start of a very special season for the Sampdoria, first and foremost at the club level. However, with a view to a very distant future, an idea has already been made by Giampaolo himself, who sees Quagliarella as a member of the technical staff, with total “delegation” on the preparation of the attackers. Who, from Fabio at their side, Giampaolo is more than convinced, they would have a lot to learn.
August 16, 2022 (change August 16, 2022 | 13:48)
