Samp, ‘parachute’ early: 10 million will arrive immediately to pay salaries

An advance of the so-called ‘ parachute ‘ to be used to settle salary payments due at the end of May. This was the request brought by Sampdoria in Serie A League and the go-ahead came from the assembly held yesterday in Rome. The other clubs have in fact said yes to a derogation that will allow the two already relegated clubs, that is Sampdoria e Cremona to immediately benefit from a substantial part (40%) of the sum foreseen for those who leave the A league at the Serie B . In the specific case, around 10 million for Sampdoria, which will be used to pay the first quarter of 2023 salaries expiring at the end of May and thus try to avoid any penalties (4 points to be discounted next football season) that would come in the event of failure payment.

Parachute from A to B, what it is and how it works

It is article 18 of the Statute of the Serie A League to regulate the so-called ‘parachute‘ which in fact provides for a sum to be allocated to the relegated teams, which are divided into three groups: for i tier A club (those who descend to B after only one year in A) the ‘parachute’ is equal to 10 millionfor those of fascia B (relegated after two seasons in Serie A, even if not consecutive, in the last three) a 15 millionfor those of band C (this is the case of Sampdoria: clubs that have played in Serie A for three seasons, even non-consecutive in the last four) a 25 million. Sampdoria (together with Cremonese, for which the percentage of the first quota is equivalent to 4 million), obtained the possibility of having the first quota foreseen, i.e. the 40% of the ‘parachute’, in advance. Therefore, according to the Statute, not “the day following the dispute of the last match of the championship at the end of which the relegation accrued”, ie June 5th, but immediately. Fresh resources, just a few days before the payment deadline for the first quarter of 2023 salaries: in fact, on May 30, Sampdoria is called to pay 13.7 million, failure to pay would result in 4 penalty points to be served in the next championship. The ‘parachute’ will help Sampdoria try to avoid penalties. All this, however, “on condition that they are admitted and actually participate in the Serie B championship of the season following the one in which relegation from Serie A accrued”. Samp has obtained that the first fee is paid now, and therefore before admission and participation in the next Serie B (June 20 is the date on which all the documentation for registration in the B championship must be delivered). This is positive news, but new liquidity brought in by a new shareholder is needed as soon as possible to definitively avert the worst-case scenarios. They are in the running Alexander Barnabaswhich controls the Lillee Andrea Raddrizzaniowner of the Leeds.