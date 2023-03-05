Home World Sampdoria: Sabiri booed and replaced, but Stankovic silences the fans
Sampdoria: Sabiri booed and replaced, but Stankovic silences the fans

by admin
Sampdoria: Sabiri booed and replaced, but Stankovic silences the fans

The Moroccan was back in the starting lineup a month and a half later, the Sampdoria coach took him off the field after just 35 minutes

Returning to the starting line-up a month and a half after his last visit, Abdelhamid Sabiri played just 35 minutes in the home match against Salernitana. Dejan Stankovic, the Sampdoria coach, called him back to the bench replacing him with Gunter because he was evidently dissatisfied with his performance and approach to the match. “I didn’t like him – explains the Sampdoria coach – and so I replaced him so as not to send the team into difficulty. And doing it in the tenth, twentieth or ninety-fifth minute doesn’t really matter.”

Reaction

Booed by the Ferraris crowd, Sabiri sat on the bench while Stankovic, with whom the feeling is now at a minimum, tried to quell the anger of the fans, as if to say: “He made a mistake and I took him off. Now encourage the squad”. At the end of the match, the Serbian coach widened the discussion: “I didn’t like the first twenty minutes: no player reacts in the same way, there are those who do it well, there are those who are very conditioned. I can’t do anything about this. Coming to the stadium I saw people from 7 to 77 years old applauding us, encouraging us. I saw the choreography, people singing: I get goosebumps. I don’t know what more our fans can do… The point is that c It’s who can handle tension and who can’t.”

gas sport

March 5, 2023 (change March 5, 2023 | 5:48 pm)

