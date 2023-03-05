Home Health there is a show going on in the sky and you can still see it! Video
Health

there is a show going on in the sky and you can still see it! Video

by admin
there is a show going on in the sky and you can still see it! Video

The March sky opened immediately with what is already in place and which will be one of the most spectacular astronomical phenomena of the year.

Just raise your eyes to the sky, even shortly after sunset, to see the two brightest planets in the firmament very close to each other.
We are talking about what astronomers call the “kiss” between two stars in the sky. In the evenings of Wednesday 1 e Thursday 2 March, Jupiter and Venus they were the absolute protagonists of a fantastic and breathtaking meeting.
We offer you the VIDEO up here.

What you have seen called planetary conjunction and it occurs when two planets seem to approach each other, almost touching (but in reality they are very far away).

Jupiter and Venus very close
And it’s not over! Even in the next few daysIndeed, we will be able to observe the two planets very close to each other, although they are gradually moving away. Of the two, Venus is the brighter.
Therefore, always keep your eyes on the sky to enjoy this magnificent show.

See also  Not just homemade crusty bread, we also use brewer's yeast to keep our hair healthy

You may also like

Squeeze on smoking, to stop outdoors even for...

Affected people who give up alcohol have to...

A lion transmitted Covid to two guardians who...

symptoms, how it is transmitted and treatment of...

3rd quarter of 2022: Medical climate in free...

Rete Tim, from the Cdp board of directors...

Finally spring 2023 without masks?

symptoms, how it is transmitted and treatment of...

discovery that changes everything and foods to avoid

Linz JKU decodes Lyme disease | News.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy