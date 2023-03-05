(Opening Ceremony)

Huasheng Online, March 5th (Reporter Deng Guiming) This afternoon, the “2023 Lei Feng Spirit Forum” with the theme of “New Lei Feng in the New Era” opened in Wangcheng District, Changsha City. , National Lei Feng Spirit and Study Lei Feng Activity Research Experts and Scholars Representatives and outstanding authors of forum theme essays gathered together to talk about Lei Feng Spirit. On the same day, the theme declaration of “New Era and New Lei Feng” was released on the spot.

Since the “Lei Feng Spirit Forum” was officially established in 2012 and permanently settled in Changsha, it has been held for 10 sessions so far. This year, there will be an opening ceremony, a theme forum, and two sub-forums for advanced models, experts and scholars. The exchange platform of Lei Feng spirit and the formation of systematic theoretical results provide powerful practical guidance for further deepening and expanding the activities of learning from Lei Feng.

2023 is the 60th anniversary of the inscription for Comrade Lei Feng by Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation. Expand the activities of learning from Lei Feng, promote “Learn from Lei Feng in Lei Feng’s hometown” and provide powerful practical guidance to the forefront of the country.

Ai Aiguo, the winner of the “July 1st Medal”, said that the connotation of Lei Feng’s spirit is quite rich and profound. The spirit is the ideological treasure that inspired him to grow and progress for so many years. Unremitting efforts and diligent pursuit in ordinary work, becoming a post technical expert, tapping potential and creating star, and then becoming a great craftsman, is the best inheritance of Lei Feng’s spirit, and can create a life without complaints or regrets.

Tao Ke, editor-in-chief of “Lei Feng” magazine, said that learning from Lei Feng is a “Chinese creation” in the history of human civilization. Lei Feng is a model of an era. “Forward style” continuously aggregates the advanced characteristics of generations of pioneers who “chased Lei Feng, learned from Lei Feng, and became Lei Feng” and even surpassed Lei Feng.

(Issuing the “New Era, New Lei Feng” manifesto)

At the opening ceremony, the theme declaration of “New Era and New Lei Feng” was released. “Post-80s” instructor Yan Lu from the “Model of the Times” Wangcheng Fire Rescue Brigade, “Post-90s” young college student volunteer representative Qin Yuan, and “Post-00s” national moral model Zhou Meiling jointly read out, advocating to the society to integrate learning from Lei Feng into daily life , Turn it into a regular, use practical actions to write the story of Lei Feng in the new era, promote the activities of learning from Lei Feng in the land of China, and gather a strong spiritual force for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

It is reported that, as the hometown of Lei Feng, Hunan will also carry out a series of activities such as a voluntary service activity, a theatrical performance, an advanced typical release ceremony, and a special exhibition to present the achievements of Hunan’s work of learning from Lei Feng and pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation. .

