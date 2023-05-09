Sampdoria relegated to Serie B: the players from the last promotion to Serie A in 2011/12

After eleven consecutive seasons in the top flight, Sampdoria arithmetically relegated to Serie B. The blucerchiati have been missing from the division since 2011/12, when, after a complicated start and a change on the bench, they won promotion to the playoffs. But do you remember who was on that team? Among others, also a future world champion, two protagonists of our national team in an edition of the European Championships and one of the best striker in recent years in Serie A

UDINESE 2-0 SAMP: BLUCERCHIATI IN B