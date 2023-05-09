Goyo, recognized as “Agent of Change” in the first ceremony of Billboard: Latin Women in Music – news

To the Chocoana singer, her mother, Nelfa Perea, presented him with the award.

The Colombian artist Goyo, leader of the group ChocQuibTown, participated in the first ceremony of Billboard: Latin Women in Music, once again demonstrating her commitment to the empowerment of Afro-Latin women and communities in music and in society in general. .

At the ceremony, Goyo was honored with the award “Change agent”, recognizing his tireless work to represent and exalt his community. In addition, she shared the stage with great artists such as Shakira, Ana Gabriel, Emilia Mernes, Evaluna and Thalia, who also received special tributes.

From Colombia, Greeicy was in charge of making the hearts of the spectators vibrate by announcing Goyo as an “Agent of Change” with some heartfelt words. When Goyo went on stage to receive the award, she was accompanied by her daughter, Saba Valencia, and her mother, Nelfa Perea, an emotional moment full of gratitude on the part of the artist and the women in the life of she:

“For me it is an honor to be here… I want to thank Colombia with all my heart, I am super excited to be able to represent my land, my people… I feel proud to have been born in Chocó, I feel excited to have a team of women as spectacular as the one I have… To my mother who is here, to my daughter who is my strength every day to keep going… And I want to tell everyone that when there is light, light filters through any crack, and the change is in oneself, the change belongs to everyone… It belongs to everyone…” – Gloria Martínez “Goyo”.

Goyo and Leila Cobo, vice president of Latin Billboard.

Nelfa Perea, Goyo’s mother, took the microphone and, moved to tears by the recognition of her daughter, an award that she herself gave her, expressed her feelings as follows:

“Words are superfluous, when feelings speak… It is an honor for me to give this award to my daughter, whom we affectionately call Goyo… Thank you Billboard, thank you beloved heavenly father for giving me this daughter… And to you, who gave her support every day, thank you…” – Nelfa Perea, mother Goyo

Goyo, accompanied by her daughter, Saba Valencia, and her mother, Nelfa Perea, who presented her with the award.

And as if that were not enough, Saba Valencia, Goyo’s daughter, also took over the stage to give thanks in her second language: English. These were her words:

“I want to thank my mom for always inspiring me and giving me the strength to follow my dreams… I love her, I love you mom!… And thanks to Billboard for giving her this award, I really think she deserves it… She always wanted this to happen … Thank you Billboard…” – Saba Valencia, daughter Goyo