Sampdoria, situation still complex for the sale of the company: the news

The situation for the transfer of ownership of Sampdoria is still complex. Despite the agreement between Ferrero and the Radrizzani-Manfredi group, the times for closing the deal are pressing and the company is still at risk. The transfer of ownership could not be completed before September and there could also be a period of shared governance. There are two concrete problems to solve: that’s what the situation is SAMP TRANSFER, ALL THE NEWS

In recent days the agreement had arrived between Massimo Ferrero and the group led by Andrea Radrizzani e Matthew Manfredibut for the transfer of ownership of Sampdoria the situation still remains particularly complex. The timing for the final closing of the dealIndeed, they squeeze and at this point the company would still be at risk both as regards registration for the next Serie B, and as regards a possible bankruptcy.

The timings Following the economic agreement between the Radrizzani-Manfredi group and Ferrero had been approved a capital increase during the shareholders’ meeting. However, after the resolution it would have been necessary to ratify agreements with suppliers, agents and various creditors, but that hasn’t happened yet. And in some cases the situation is gradually becoming more and more complicated. These understood they would be necessary to finalize the debt restructuring agreementwhich will have to be approved by a judge, on which the current board has been working for months. The court takes about 100 days for the approval: only at that point – probably in September – could the transfer of ownership be completed. In this phase there would also be shared governance, in which there would be the intention to limit Ferrero’s decision-making power to a minimum. See also 0 drew level with Seppe Hügi

The problems to solve At present there are two concrete problems. Some providersbut especially some agents who continued to do business with Ferrero even when the latter did not pay a fee, after accepting a lower amount than what they would have been entitled to now they want more. Furthermore, some agreements between Ferrero and Radrizzani are resolvable but still a bit nebulous. Should Sampdoria fail to register, the Board of Directors could do nothing but file for bankruptcy. And, considering that the liquidation value of Sampdoria is equal to zero, the agents, the suppliers and all the creditors would get nothing.

Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi have reached an agreement with Massimo Ferrero for the sale of Sampdoria, thus avoiding the bankruptcy of the Sampdoria club. Radrizzani has already gained a lot of experience in the world of football in various roles, also leading Leeds United back to the Premier League in 2020. Manfredi is CEO of Gestio Capital in London, has been in the Italian army and has held many prestigious positions in the banking world. Andrea Radrizzani, also currently owner of Leeds United, just relegated from the Premier League to the Championship. Born in 1974, born in Rho (Milan), Radrizzani began working at Media Partners (futura Infront) by Marco Bogarelli at the end of the nineties, after having obtained a degree in Public Relations at the IULM from Milan.

just relegated from the Premier League to the Championship Born in 1974, born in Rho (Milan), Radrizzani began working at Media Partners (futura Infront) by Marco Bogarelli at the end of the nineties, after having obtained a degree in Public Relations at the IULM from Milan See also Giovinco: "Bad for Samp. Great experience in Toronto" In the 2004 founded together with the manager Riccardo Silvacurrently owner of Miami FC, the MP & Silva: brokerage company in the management of images of leagues, sports federations, clubs and sports events

