The subintendent of the Police lost two weeks ago in the Darién appeared

Alto Limón border base

Deputy Aníbal José Toscano Benítez appeared alive on the afternoon of June 5, after two weeks of disappearance at the Alto Limón border base, located in the rural area of ​​the Unguía municipality, where he was providing his services.

Toscano Benítez went out with his dog on the afternoon of last Sunday, May 21, to collect firewood, but he did not return. After two weeks of searching, his companions found him alive.

“I appreciate and value the work of the police officers who did not give up until subintendent Aníbal Toscano was found alive, who had disappeared in Chocó. We never lost faith, all our capabilities were ready to find him,” said Police Director General William René Salamanca.

The dog was rescued a day after the search began, covered in mud.

Toscano Benítez appeared with a beard, thin, barefoot, with shaved hair and only wearing shorts and a green T-shirt. He is 44 years old and 17 of them have been dedicated to the National Police. The last 11 in his specialty as a fuel technician, but they had recently sent him on a 60-day commission to the Alto Limón binational base, in the border area with Panama, in Unguía (Chocó), where he worked as head chef.

The subintendent was transferred by helicopter to Bogotá, where an evaluation of his state of health will be carried out. And it is that during his transfer to the uniformed they injected him with serum, given the evident state of dehydration and malnutrition in which he was.

It has not yet been reported in detail why the second lieutenant disappeared, whether or not he was in the hands of illegal armed groups, and where and how he appeared.