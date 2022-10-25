First smile in the championship for Sampdoria who won the first three points of the championship tonight by beating Cremonese at Zini. The Ligurians have become more lucid with the flounder of the minutes of the match and have punished the grigiorossi in the final with the defender Colley. Also thanks to the coach Dejan Stankovic who gave Sampdoria a shock by instilling courage and also changing various elements during the match, decisive choices. Full satisfaction for the Sampdoria coach who analyzes his team’s performance to Dazn’s microphones in this way: “The boys were spectacular as well as our fans in the corners. We suffered, created a lot and won with desire and sacrifice. luck rewards you. Good performance and I am not disappointed for the first half which was not perfect. I was trying to find a way to make the guys on the pitch feel good, who gave everything against Cremonese. The merit of the victory belongs to everyone and I do not make a ranking of those who did better “. Audero and Gabbiadini? “I have no doubts if I affirm that they are players of value and depth. They were monumental and they are really strong. I don’t think about Inter we will meet in the next match.”