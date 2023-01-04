The words of the Sampdoria coach on the eve of the match

Dejan Stankovic wants to reverse the trend, his Sampdoria must necessarily get out of the bad waters of the low ranking, starting with tomorrow’s match, Wednesday, at the “Mapei Stadium” in Reggio Emilia. «A new championship is starting for us – he explains in the first conference of 2023-. There will be 23 matches and 23 finals. It’s been 50 days of great work, we had to change many things, starting with the mentality: facing each opponent as if they were the last and looking at ourselves, always being compact, a group. I have seen good things and good answers, only the field will give us the real one ».

Chance. «The break came at the right time, it certainly helped us – continues the coach -. We have prepared ourselves to fight, we must be much stronger than before in the face of the difficulties that will surely come. You need feet on the ground, a warm heart and a cool head. Sassuolo? It is a stable team, which has been playing good football for years, with many certainties. We will take our chances.”

to fight. «It won’t be the last resort – concludes Stankovic -, we must have the conviction of taking a first step to reach the finish line. I know we will always have the fans behind us: the fans won’t give up an inch and we have to take an example from them. I believe it and so do the boys. The latest arrivals, Lammers and Nuytinck, are ready, they want to prove their worth and sweat for Sampdoria. We have to give continuity to our people, fight with them to stay in Serie A». See also Chinese Super League Comprehensive news: Three towns in Wuhan continue to lead the standings

January 3, 2023 (change January 3, 2023 | 5:59 pm)

