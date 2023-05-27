Sampdoria, there is an agreement for the sale: “The club passes to Radrizzani and Manfredi”

Here comes the first decisive act for saving the Sampdoria: the board of directors of the Sampdoria club, relegated in Serie B and one step away from failureduring the night it signed a draft agreement for the sale to Andrea Radrizzani e Matteo Manfrediacross the bottom Capital Managementtogether with Aser and QSI as investors. The agreement is reported by 19th century and from Gazzetta dello Sport. The agreement, sent to the current ownership of the company, the family Ferrerowill have to be evaluated at this point in theshareholders’ meetingscheduled for the second call for the next one 29 maggio.

Board formed by the president Blades and by the vice presidents Romei, Panconi and Bosco he therefore preferred the proposal of the current patron of Leeds Radrizzani: however, Manfredi’s entry into the scene was decisive. Instead, the proposal of the other suitor, the financier, was rejected Alessandro Barnabas. Radrizzani and Manfredi, explains la Journalconvinced the board of directors, creditor banks and advisors by proposing to immediately pay the necessary amount, approximately 30 million eurosto free Sampdoria from trust in which the current patron had inserted it Massimo Ferrerowhich holds the 55% of the quotas.

Now just Ferrero must ratification the agreements, before the passage with the shareholders who will formalize the sale. Then for the probable new owners there will be a series of deadlines to meet: the first is imminent and concerns the payment of the salaries by 30 May. Only later will the new ownership be able to think about revolutionizing the squad and setting up a team that can fight to immediately get back to the top A league.