Álvaro Uribe furious because Gustavo Bolívar held a ruling against him

For the first time in a long time, the investigated former president Álvaro Uribe Vélez decided to respond to the questions of one of his staunchest opponents, the former senator Gustavo Bolívar of the Historical Pact, who was one of the many political personalities who celebrated his refusal, for the second time, the preclusion against the case of the former president.

On his Twitter account, the screenwriter also highlighted that Judge Laura Barrera, of the 41st Criminal Trial Court of Bogotá, did not abide by the claims of the leader of the Democratic Center and his defense and decided not to archive the investigations for procedural fraud and witness tampering. .

“Uribe on trial! Hard setback for the independent Prosecutor’s Office. Laura Barrera, criminal judge 41, decides NOT TO PRECLUDE the case of bribery of the witness J. Guillermo Monsalve through the lawyer Diego Cadena, ”said the pre-candidate for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office on his Twitter account.

Those words resounded all over the Internet and reached the eyes of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, who did not hesitate to react to the vehement objections of the former congressman from the ruling party.

In his response, the former president described Bolívar as “ignorant” and told him that he was more like the American gangster Eugenio Capone Noia, better known as Al Capone, who became known in his country for being a tax evader and other series of crimes that took him eleven years behind bars.

“Gustavo Bolívar is so arrogant that he doesn’t even know how ignorant he is, he barely learned half of Al Capone who murdered creditors and Bolívar just sent them to commit suicide,” said the political leader who governed Colombia between 2022 and 2022. 2026.

Although the former senator of the Historical Pact has not referred to the darts of the natural head of the Democratic Center, he recently revealed that since President Gustavo Petro came to power in July 2022, he has had to lower his criticism of Uribe because, repeatedly occasions, he has received scolding from representatives of the high government of Colombia.

“I began to lower Uribe, today I hardly mention it, when in the past four years it was my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” the former senator confessed during an interview with journalist Eva Rey, on her program Desnúdate con Eva.

However, he assured that it has been very difficult for him to stop throwing so many darts at one of the most influential Colombian politicians in recent history in the country. He even revealed that he has had to swallow several toads to avoid influencing the relationship that Petro and Uribe maintain, one as President of the Republic and the other as the leader of one of the largest opposition sectors to the national Government, respectively.

“It’s hard for me. It is a giant toad, I have eaten many toads, today I am a specialist in that dish”, said Bolívar.

In fact, he recounted that, on some occasion, the same Head of State, with whom he is an old friend and one of his main squires in his political project, scolded him for making so many comments at Uribe and other characters such as Dilian Francisca Toro, director of the Party of the U

“On one occasion, the president told me ‘I am forming a coalition, I ask you (…) to lower him,” said Bolívar, who acknowledged that he does not like the former governor of Valle del Cauca either.

“The lady does not happen to me, but well, at that time we were making the coalition and in order to build those majorities that were needed to be able to pass the reforms, I accepted,” he said.

However, it seems that it did not help that Gustavo Bolívar stopped criticizing the director of La U because that party left the government coalition, declared independence and announced that it will oppose Petro projects that they do not consider viable for the country.

