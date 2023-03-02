The queen of the technocarrilera, Marbelle has starred in her role as a jury of the Caracol TV reality show ‘La Descarga’, several iconic moments of the Colombian television prime time program. The artist recently took the stage to accompany jose honeyone of the members of the purple team who, since the competition began, has demonstrated his tenacity and artistic skills that have ensured him a position in the reality show that little by little is beginning to approach its grand finale.

To close that intense staging, the characters ended up dgiving a brief but very passionate kiss that caused several reactions, not only among the mentors and the other participants who followed the presentation but also on social networks.

Well, on the night of this March 1, a new kiss caused a sensation in the renowned program. The singer of ‘Fine Pearls’ starred in a kiss with a participant again, this time it was Mel García who approached the singer’s lips, however, this time it was different, Marbelle seemed uncomfortable and annoyed for the moment.

Marbelle’s rematch against Viva Air

The situation has already generated various comments on social networks.