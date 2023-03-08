The Colombian National Team will face two friendlies in March and possible summons are already known. The coach Lorenzo gave a glimpse of the possible summons that are being confirmed as players from the local environment and international clubs are being blocked

By: Hernán Galindo M.

Photo: Claro Colombia Brand

On Friday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 28, the Colombian National Team will face friendly duels against South Korea and Japan, World Cup teams in Qatar 2022, which will allow them to take on a greater challenge for the South American Qualifiers.

This Tuesday the names of the first players blocked by the Colombian Football Federation were known, thinking about the tour of Asia that will start in a couple of weeks. The tricolor will face the Koreans at the Ulsan Munsu Football stadium at 6:00 am (Colombian time), and then, at the Yodoko Sakura against the Japanese, at 5:20 am.

Néstor Lorenzo continues with the idea of ​​testing players with the Colombian National Team shirt. On Friday the 24th and Tuesday the 28th of this month, the Colombian national team will face South Korea and Japan in friendly preparation games for the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Yesterday Tuesday, Julián Capera reported that the coach, working together with the Colombian Football Federation, began to notify the footballers’ clubs to separate them on these dates.

Néstor Lorenzo would bet on young promises that he used in the last friendly against the United States. According to the journalist Julián Capera, there are already two MLS men separated by the FCF thinking about the call. They are Santiago Moreno and Juan David Mosquera of the Portland Timbers.

“Santiago Moreno and Juan David Mosquera, currently in MLS teams, were blocked (pre-selected and notified to their clubs) by the Colombian Football Federation for the friendlies of the Senior Team against South Korea and Japan,” the journalist highlighted in Twitter.

It should be remembered that both Mosquera and Moreno had action in the 0-0 draw against the United States in Los Angeles.