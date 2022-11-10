The second ecological Sunday will be held on November 20, an appointment promoted by the Veneto Region as part of the measures to contain fine dust and raise awareness of the use of alternative means to cars and with zero emissions.

Changes to the road system they will cover the area Inside Wallswhere cars will be banned from 9 am to 6 pm. In order to facilitate access for visitors, special road signs and infographics will be prepared on the variable message panels installed along the main access roads of the city.

In particular, the stop will be recommended in the following areas: Cittadella delle Institutions (1280 stalls, 10 minutes walk from the historic center), via Lanceri di Novara (300 stalls, 5 minutes), Park Pattinodromo, 380 stalls, 2 minutes), Lungo Mura Porta S. Tomaso (100 parking spaces, 2 minutes), Park Foro Boario (800 parking spaces, 8 minutes), Park Dal Negro (550 parking spaces, 2 minutes), Station overpass (60 parking spaces, 5 minutes), Metropark Stazione (400 parking spaces, 5 minutes), Miani Park (400 stalls, 8 minutes), Appiani Condominium (100 stalls, 10 minutes).

The exceptions. Vehicles belonging to residents or domiciled in the Dentro Mura area or directed to a garage located in the Dentro Mura area may circulate by way of derogation; vehicles with an electric or hybrid motor (thermal / electric engine) provided they are powered by an electric motor; petrol-fueled vehicles equipped with systems approved for operation also on LPG or natural gas, as long as in LPG or CNG mode; vehicles for the handicapped with a badge; vehicles for the transport of people subjected to indispensable and non-postponable therapies for the treatment of serious illnesses; vehicles of people who provide assistance to hospitalized patients in places of care or residential services, for self-sufficient or non-self-sufficient people, or to people in the relative domicile, limited to the performance of assistance functions, with self-certification; vehicles used for rescue tasks, including those of doctors on duty and veterinarians on an urgent home visit, equipped with a special badge issued by the respective Order; the vehicles of health personnel and hospital technicians on-call service.