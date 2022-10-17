Home Sports Sampdoria, Winks disappears from the radar: goodbye to January?
Sampdoria, Winks disappears from the radar: goodbye to January?

Sampdoria, Winks disappears from the radar: goodbye to January?

The situation of the English midfielder

For the moment, barring miracles, Harry Winks will not yet be available to Stankovic. The most acclaimed purchase on the summer market, made up exclusively of loans and low-cost bargains, only trained with the Sampdoria prima to disappear from the radar due to the exacerbation of the chronic ankle problem.

Winks’ precarious health conditions were known to Sampdoria at the time of the purchase of the English footballer who no longer wants to undergo surgery and hopes to solve the problem through a stem cell treatment. Sampdoria is continuing to wait for him but if the situation does not change, from today to January, Winks could return to England by interrupting the loan.

