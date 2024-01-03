San Diego Padres ANNOUNCED 2024 MLB Coaching Staff

San Diego Padres Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The San Diego Padres have officially announced the members of their coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 campaign. The coaching staff is led by manager Mike Shildt and includes a mix of experienced veterans and up-and-coming talent.

Among the key members of the coaching staff are Rubén Niebla, who returns for his third season as the pitching coach after overseeing a pitching staff that finished the 2023 season with the second-lowest ERA in the majors. Additionally, Ben Fritz begins his tenth season with the Padres organization and his fifth as a bullpen coach at the Major League level. Tim Leiper joins the Padres coaching staff as the third base coach, infield, and base running instructor, bringing his experience from the San Francisco Giants and the Toronto Blue Jays.

David Macías will continue his role as the Padres’ first base coach, outfield, and base running instructor. Victor Rodríguez joins the Padres coaching staff as the hitting coach, bringing with him extensive experience from his time with the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox. Also, Mike McCoy and Pat O’Sullivan join the Major League coaching staff as assistant hitting coaches, adding depth and knowledge to the team.

The coaching staff also includes Brian Esposito as the catchers coach and assistant game strategy, Ryan Barba as the Major League field coordinator, and Peter Summerville as an assistant coach and game planner. Heberto Andrade and Morgan Burkhart round out the coaching staff as bullpen catcher and assistant coach and Major League assistant coach, respectively.

This diverse and experienced coaching staff will be crucial as the San Diego Padres look to make an impact in the 2024 season. Their expertise will be instrumental in guiding the players and ensuring that the team continues to achieve success on the field.

For more information, the San Diego Padres provided information taken from MLB Press Box.

