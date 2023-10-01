Santa Fe Klan’s Emotional Tribute to Lefty SM at Canelo Álvarez Fight: A Nostalgic Moment

Santa Fe Klan Pays Tribute to Murdered Rapper Lefty SM in Canelo Álvarez Fight

The highly anticipated fight between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and American boxer Jermell Charlo not only captivated sports fans but also attracted attention for the celebrities in attendance. Among them was Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan, who used the moment to pay tribute to his late friend, Lefty SM, a fellow rapper who was tragically murdered in a recent armed attack at his home in Jalisco.

Santa Fe Klan, along with Tornillo Vázquez, accompanied the Mexican boxing champion on his way to the ring while singing “Por mi México.” This song was a collaboration between Santa Fe Klan and Lefty SM, making the entrance an emotional moment for all involved. The two artists stood on either side of Álvarez during his grand entrance.

Lefty SM’s death shook the rap industry in Mexico, and his collaboration with artists like Santa Fe Klan, Neto Peña, C-Kan, Tiro Loko, and MC Davo became a testament to his musical legacy. Almost a month after his passing, the tribute at the Canelo Álvarez fight served as a reminder of the impact Lefty SM had on the rap scene and the void left by his untimely death.

Fans and colleagues of Lefty SM, as well as Santa Fe Klan, expressed their pain on social media, remembering his contribution to the industry and mourning his departure. His record label released a statement expressing their deep sadness and offering condolences to his wife and daughters.

As the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo concluded, it was clear that Santa Fe Klan had not only represented Mexico in style but had also used the opportunity to honor the memory of his fallen friend. The tribute served as a touching reminder of the power of music and the lasting impact of artists like Lefty SM within the rap community.