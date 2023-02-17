At the “Casone” in Santeramo in colle, Ideale Bari visits the second in the standings of group B of the First Category Pugliese championship. The facility in question is also used by the local rugby team and consists of two beautiful grandstands, one uncovered but unusable like many others in these football latitudes, the other covered where the home ultras, “I wolves of the West” find place. A recently formed group, it is made up of very young people with the same desire to do and grow. On the opposite side of the same grandstand that houses the premises, the boys from the Ideale are set up, arrived in about thirty in the center of the Bari Murgia.

The guests, unlike the hosts, opt for a slightly more central location in their corner of the grandstand, holding the patch by hand “We will never get past this stage” as the fence is literally plastered with banners from local sponsors. Dry and decisive choirs for the shirt and the city, as well as the landlords, coordinated by a megaphone and a drum. Despite their young formation and category, they maintain good levels, inciting their colors and eleven on the pitch, the guests instead will not be decisive as on other occasions, except in the final part of the match where they will definitely rise in tone.

Note of merit for “The Wolves of the West” who, in addition to the constant presence on the various fields of the group, at the beginning of the game attach the “Free Transfers” banner to the fence, opposing position for what is happening throughout the boot, by virtue travel prohibited even 24 hours before the match with obvious repercussions on the fans who in the meantime had perhaps organized trips, bought tickets including those for planes, trains, etc. Yet another crackdown on those who live typhoid with passion and make it a reason for existence. The umpteenth self-absolution of a system that doesn’t take responsibility but punctually holds the fans accountable for any over-the-top act.

Very Chinni