Transport strike, 3 out of 5 metro lines closed today in Milan. Rides also reduced in Rome. LIVE

The situation in Naples

Effects of the strike proclaimed by USB also in Naples. In the city, the service is active only on the Piscinola-Dante section and vice versa for Line 1 of the underground. Reduced rides for buses and trams. The central funicular was open, Montesanto and Mergellina closed, which suspended the service after the last ride in the guarantee range of 09:20. Many people in the Campania capital found the entrances to the various stations on Line 1 barred. To alleviate the inconvenience, the service of Line 2 of the metro managed by Trenitalia. The strike also started on the Circumvesuviana lines after the end of the guarantee periods: it will resume around 13. The last trips in the afternoon will leave around 17.30. In addition to the strike by USB employees, who demand an improvement in the working, organizational and salary conditions of the staff, there is also the 4-hour stop – from 9 to 13 – decided by Confail Faisa members for the Eav company’s automotive division.

