Bundesliga: Freiburg with a record of points, Stuttgart wins in the relegation battle

On match day 30 of the Bundesliga, SC Freiburg achieved a historic success in Cologne. VfB Stuttgart celebrates an important victory in the table basement. RB Leipzig is also back on the road to success.

Dhe dream of the Champions League unites 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in the final stages of the season. For the club from the capital, it is also realistic after this 30th matchday of the Bundesliga: With the 0-0 in the An der Alten Försterei stadium, the Unioner kept their promising chances to qualify for the premier class. They are now third in the table and have kept the Leverkusen team, who are now sixth, at bay. In addition, Union set a club record with the 21st home game in the league without defeat in a row.

After the 0:5 in the first leg, Urs Fischer’s team had to make up something. The Swiss coach had to do without Kevin Behrens, suspended after his fifth yellow card. With five goals in the league, he is the Union’s most dangerous striker since the World Cup in Qatar last winter. Jordan Siebatcheu played for him alongside Sheraldo Becker in attack. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso was able to fall back on the attacking national player Florian Wirtz, who was recently out with a gastrointestinal infection. “We have to play at the limit,” Fischer had demanded before the game kicked off.

Union started stormy, but couldn’t take advantage of the scoring chances in the early stages. Leverkusen struggled at times in the first, tactically focused half. It showed once again how strong both teams are defensively: Union have only conceded eleven goals this year – fewer than any other team. With 15 goals against, Leverkusen is in second place in these statistics. Even after the change of sides, things were unspectacular, neither team had any great chances to score and took relatively little risk.

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Mönchengladbach 2: 1 (1: 0)

VfB Stuttgart clinched an enormously important win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. After a turbulent final phase, the Swabians won 2-1 (1-0). For a long time it looked like an unthreatened success. Because after Guirassy’s hack goal to put Stuttgart in the lead (22nd), the guests remained completely harmless. Gladbach disappointed – once again. Gladbach was only allowed to celebrate after being invited by VfB, after a handball from Zagadou Weigl scored a penalty (78th). Penalties were awarded again just five minutes later, this time for Stuttgart. Gladbach’s Itakura saw red, Joker Coulibaly scored from the point to decide (83rd). VfB left the relegation zone, pushed past VfL Bochum and is looking forward to the cup semi-final against Frankurt. Gladbach, on the other hand, is in the no man’s land of the league.

1. FC Cologne – SC Freiburg 0: 1 (0: 0)

The game between 1. FC Köln and SC Freiburg was great entertainment. In a game with many chances, the guests triumphed 1-0 (0-0). But first SC keeper Flekken had to intervene. When Martel headed the ball, he pulled his arm up just in time (23rd minute). On the other hand, Cologne goalkeeper Schwäbe was able to prove himself with a foot defense against Höler (30th). Only Doan’s header found its way into the goal (54th). Thanks to the success, Freiburg now has 56 points – a club record in the Bundesliga since the three-point rule was introduced in the 1995/1996 season.

RB Leipzig – TSG Hoffenheim 1:0 (1:0)

Benjamin Henrichs said before the game against TSG Hoffenheim that it could wear you down when the team is no longer in control. Then the national player from RB Leipzig followed: “We have to deliver now.” Most recently, his team repeatedly dropped points in the fight for qualification for the Champions League.

In the tight but deserved 1-0 (1-0) against Hoffenheim, RB lived up to its claims again. In particular, the return of striker Christopher Nkunku after a two-month injury break visibly enlivened Leipzig’s game. 28 minutes had been played when the French put the hosts ahead with his first goal of the year. Oliver Baumann’s well-placed shot was unstoppable in the Hoffenheim goal. Nkunku and Co. missed further good chances until the break.

After the break, Hoffenheim tried to equalize, but not necessarily enough. On the other hand, substitute André Silva missed the preliminary decision with his shot on the crossbar (73rd). So it remained with Nkunku’s goal of the day.

Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Augsburg 1: 1 (1: 0)

Eintracht Frankfurt is still deep in the crisis. It was only enough to draw 1-1 (1-0) against FC Augsburg, who were in danger of relegation – the ninth game in a row without a win. Eintracht initially benefited from an own goal, Augsburg’s Rexhbecaj tackled the ball into his own goal (25th minute). The goal didn’t bring much self-confidence. Both teams had little offensive ideas until Demirovic brought FCA back with a stroke of genius. The striker overcame Trapp with a volley from the turn (58′). There was no reaction from Frankfurt.