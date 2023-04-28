Sara Assicurazioni sponsor of the Mugello Road Circuit – Sport Marketing News

Sarah Insurance this year will be a sponsor of the for the first time Mugello Road Circuita classic regularity race that will bring the legendary Mugello Grand Prix back to life in an evocative key, one of the oldest car competitions in Italy, the first edition of which dates back to 1914.

Scheduled for 28 to 30 April, the race will wind over 290 km through the evocative Tuscan scenery between Florence, the Chianti hills and Mugello, bringing the participants, aboard their vintage racing cars, to challenge each other along the roads and the passes trodden in the past by the pilots who made the Grand Prix famous until 1970, the year of its last edition.

Vehicles produced up to 1990 will participate in the event, alongside which road-going touring cars built after 1991 will compete in a specific category.

Due to its sporting and cultural value, the Mugello Road Circuit is now part of the Italian Great Events Championship of ACI Sport.

With this sponsorship, Sara – who has always been close to the issue of mobility – reaffirms her commitment to the historic car sector and sets herself up as a point of reference for all insurance needs related to this world.

The Company makes available to collector car owners SaraVintage, a complete, innovative and tailor-made proposal specifically designed for vintage engines. In addition, members of the ACI Storico Club are entitled to discounts and advantages and the exclusive SaraVintage a Kilometro formula.

“We are proud to be sponsors of this extraordinary event, which recalls one of the most fascinating competitions in the world of historic engines – he declares Alberto Tosti, General Manager of Sara Assicurazioni –. We have always supported initiatives that combine history, culture and tradition with the enhancement of the Italian territory with great enthusiasm. As the official insurance company of ACI, attention to mobility is an integral part of our DNA and we pay particular attention to the safety needs of lovers of historic vehicles, for whom we have developed advanced and cutting-edge solutions to protect their passion”.