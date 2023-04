What is not done for peace. Substantially ignored for the first years of the pontificate, Viktor Orbánwho today welcomes him on the first of a three-day visit to Hungary, has become for Pope francesco a valuable interlocutor after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio has denounced the “invasion” of Moscow and has also opened up to sending arms to Kiev, to the extent that defending oneself is “an expression of love for the homeland”.