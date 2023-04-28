Dian will initiate collection actions against merchants in the tourism sector – news

During this week, and until next Friday, the Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN) has been advancing collection actions to about 7,420 taxpayers who carry out economic activities related to the tourism sector, passenger transport, recreation, leisure, bars and restaurants, which have pending payment of their tax obligations, with a portfolio close to $485,000 million.

These past-due portfolio recovery actions will be carried out within the framework of the conferences “Up to date with the DIAN, I comply with the country”, since the tax authority evidenced that 80% of the taxpayers with the delinquent portfolio plus high develop activities such as: retail trade in non-specialized establishments with an assortment consisting mainly of: food, beverages or tobacco (27%), sale of prepared meals (23%), passenger transport (12%) , national passenger air transport (9%) and hotel accommodation (9%).

The regions with the highest past-due portfolio rates are: Bogotá (38%), Antioquia (12%), Cundinamarca (9%), Valle del Cauca (9%) and Atlántico (7%). Additionally, it was possible to identify that 71% of the debtors are legal persons, 20% are natural persons and the remaining 9% are classified as large taxpayers.

Deadline to claim benefits

The DIAN invites these taxpayers and all those who have pending payment obligations, to catch up, for which, the entity is fully available No. 028 to deliver the pertinent information to facilitate the payment of such obligations. To provide these guidelines, care has been arranged through channels: face-to-face, through scheduling at contact points, and non-face-to-face, with appointments for telephone guidance.

Additionally, they can take advantage of the benefit of the reduction in the default interest rate of fifty (50%) percent, which will be in force until June 30, an opportunity incorporated in Law 2277 of 2022.

For those who cannot make the total payment of the obligation before the indicated date, the DIAN may grant them a facility for payment, subject to compliance with the requirements. It is important that debtors take into account that the request for the subscription of the aforementioned payment facilities or agreements must be filed no later than May fifteen (15), 2023.

Source: Directorate of National Taxes and Customs (DIAN)

