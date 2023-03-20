Corinne Deacon dismissed from the post of coach, the historic executives of the Blue regain hope four months before the World Cup (July 20 – August 20). Like Eugénie Le Sommer or Amandine Henry, who have not been called up for many months, Sarah Bouhaddi (36 years old, 149 caps) has not given up on the France team. Three years after her last selection (March 4, 2020 against Canada, 1-0), which preceded her voluntary withdrawal from the France group in June 2020, the PSG goalkeeper entrusted her ambitions to France Blue Paris.
Unequivocally, the Parisian, who played thirteen years in Lyon, says she is ready. “I am a competitor and a high-level athlete. I have always said that as long as I still play football, I will not refuse the France team. I don’t close the door. I left Les Bleues for three years. We will see with the future coach if he wishes to discuss with me and have me in his team. But today, the most important thing is also to perform well at club level, to get results. And after, will come what will come. »