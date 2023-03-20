Unequivocally, the Parisian, who played thirteen years in Lyon, says she is ready. “I am a competitor and a high-level athlete. I have always said that as long as I still play football, I will not refuse the France team. I don’t close the door. I left Les Bleues for three years. We will see with the future coach if he wishes to discuss with me and have me in his team. But today, the most important thing is also to perform well at club level, to get results. And after, will come what will come. »