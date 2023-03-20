Recently the tourists in Playa Blanca, a place located on the island of Barú in Cartagenawas a scene of panic for a few minutes due to the actions of some locals who decided to confront their differences with firearms.

In the midst of the calm environment that took place on the afternoon of Sunday, March 19, the tourists recorded through their cell phones the altercation that arose between some citizens who started an argument that led to fights where bottles flew and even shots.

Also read: Massacre in Barranquilla leaves five people murdered

After the alarms of the tourists went off when they heard the action of the firearm, they ran in terror to take refuge before the confrontation of the locals. Some tried to calm the spirits of the people who started with the discussions and aggressions.

Several captured with cell phone cameras the moment that was later reported massively on social networks, in addition, they denounced the behavior of the people who offer services in the area and the places that sell supplies to tourists.

Until now, the authorities’ response to the incident is unknown, however, the complaints from tourists who resort to these beaches maintain their complaints in the face of the moments of tension that were experienced.

Tourists paid five million to eat in Playa Blanca, Cartagena:

Once again, the scams suffered by tourists in Playa Blanca, Cartagena, are in the news in Cartagena. This time the university professor Juan Pablo Estrada denounced that he was charged a million for different services that he contracted in this controversial tourism sector.

The most worrisome thing is that the tourist who revile for the price, they make an aggressive trap where they practically put their integrity and their belongings at risk: “Don’t go to Playa Blanca. Do not recommend Playa Blanca. This is criminal and if you don’t pay, they surround you and ‘convince’ you to pay, ”he said when making his complaint through his social networks.

Besides: Enable passage in via the nose of the devil

For a sunny day with food in Playa Blanca, they charged him the sum of 4,570,000 pesos. Note: just for using the beach they charged him $1,200,000 pesos, while the restaurant service cost him $415,000 pesos.