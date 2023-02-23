After the success of the first leg at the Olimpico, the draw in Romania is enough for the Biancocelesti

Lazio qualify for the round of 16 of the Conference League after tonight’s 0-0 draw against Cluj in the second leg of the play-offs. A draw was enough for the Biancocelesti: the 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Olimpico was decisive. Sarri found himself playing in Romania with heavy absences: Romagnoli injured, Milinkovic-Savic and Zaccagni at home with the flu, Pedro with a broken nose and Patric disqualified. Compulsory picks in defense and a bit of turnover in other departments. The start of the match was anything but exciting, even if the landlords were aggressive. The Biancocelesti’s first chance came in the 16th minute with Luis Alberto’s header saved by a Scuffet (between the Cluj posts) in great form. In the 20th minute what a danger for Lazio, after Casale’s mistake during construction, the ball reaches Krasniqi: the shot goes wide. In the 37th minute there could have been a penalty kick for a foul on Immobile, instead the German referee Zwayer warned him for simulation.