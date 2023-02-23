Home Sports Sarri flies to the round of 16 – breaking latest news
Sports

Sarri flies to the round of 16 – breaking latest news

by admin
Sarri flies to the round of 16 – breaking latest news

After the success of the first leg at the Olimpico, the draw in Romania is enough for the Biancocelesti

Lazio qualify for the round of 16 of the Conference League after tonight’s 0-0 draw against Cluj in the second leg of the play-offs. A draw was enough for the Biancocelesti: the 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Olimpico was decisive. Sarri found himself playing in Romania with heavy absences: Romagnoli injured, Milinkovic-Savic and Zaccagni at home with the flu, Pedro with a broken nose and Patric disqualified. Compulsory picks in defense and a bit of turnover in other departments. The start of the match was anything but exciting, even if the landlords were aggressive. The Biancocelesti’s first chance came in the 16th minute with Luis Alberto’s header saved by a Scuffet (between the Cluj posts) in great form. In the 20th minute what a danger for Lazio, after Casale’s mistake during construction, the ball reaches Krasniqi: the shot goes wide. In the 37th minute there could have been a penalty kick for a foul on Immobile, instead the German referee Zwayer warned him for simulation.

February 23, 2023 (change February 23, 2023 | 20:54)

© breaking latest news

See also  National Football Announces the squad for the top 12 matches, Wu Lei leads a number of newcomers selected

You may also like

Milan deal, does Umtiti arrive? Vlahovic’s replacement plays...

Conference: 0-0 in Cluj, Lazio in the round...

Mourinho freezes Roma. De Zerbi for the future

Qatar Open: Andy Murray beats Alexandre Muller to...

Juventus qualified for the round of 16 of...

The Coppa delle Alpi 2023 by 1000 Miglia...

LeBron, Lakers playoff bound with 23 games remaining?...

Scattered considerations after Nantes-Juventus (0-3) – Sportellate.it

Summary and goals of PSV-Sevilla (2-0) second leg...

Swimming and protein |

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy