Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank

Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank

Born in 1959, Banga was born in India in the Khadki canton of Pune, in a Sikh family, where his father, an army officer, was posted. Banga grew up and attended schools all over India, in Secunderabad, Jalandhar, Delhi, Ahmedabad before finishing his education in Shimla.

Ajay Banga – as written earlier – is currently the vice president of General Atlantic and the chairman of Exor. Previously he was president and chief executive officer of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation.

Throughout his career, Ajay has become a global leader in technology, data, financial services and innovation for inclusion. He is honorary president of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as its president from 2020 to 2022. He is also an independent director of Temasek.

He became an advisor to General Atlantic’s climate-focused fund, BeyondNetZero, upon its inception in 2021. He previously served on the boards of directors of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. Ajay worked closely with Vice President Harris as Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America.

He is a member of the Trilateral Commission, founding administrator of the Partnership Forum strategic between United States and India, former member of the National Committee on US-China Relations and President Emeritus of the American India Foundation. He is co-founder of the Cyber ​​Readiness Institute, vice president of the Economic Club of New York and served on President Obama’s Commission to Improve National Cyber ​​Security.

