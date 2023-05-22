Sarri, sentences Marino? in addition to the penalty there was the expulsion – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 21 – “None of us spoke to the referee during the interval, I didn’t even see him”. Thus Maurizio Sarri, coach of Lazio, replies from the microphones of Dazn to the statements of the Udinese manager Pierpaolo Marino, who spoke of “non-existent penalty” and complained of a conditioning attitude of the Lazio staff towards the referee Pairetto during the interval.



“On the penalty – specifies Sarri – if we are all biased I say that it was also expulsion because it was also a clear goal opportunity”.



But is Lazio already in the Champions League now? From tomorrow it could already be mathematically so Juventus will be sanctioned. “We need to score two points before going to the Champions League – replies Sarri -. It will be good to get them, and then we’ll think about the rest otherwise we’ll send a sick message to the team”.



And what would Sarri add to this Lazio? “A normal season in terms of achievements for Immobile, and a Milinkovic-Savic without a World Cup – he replies -. Ciro was able to play very little this year while Sergej paid for the World Cup.



Not having these two players at their best forced us to lose a few points. Deputy Property? I’d like there to be a young player to join him”. (ANSA).

