The Biancoceleste coach praised his team: “But as soon as the referee blew my whistle, I thought about the next match. Scudetto? It’s not an idea, it’s a dream. I hope to get Immobile back: I’m waiting for his exam results…”

It was a perfect evening for Maurizio Sarri who overwhelmed Milan and reached Inter and Roma in third place, -1 compared to the second-placed Rossoneri. The Biancoceleste coach did not hide his satisfaction: “As soon as the referee whistled for the end – he told Dazn -, it occurred to me that now there is Fiorentina. We live in a particular square and we have to keep the balance for the boys is the most important thing. After the defeat in Lecce we were the worst team in Italy, while now we are the best…”. However, Sarri does not want to hear about the Scudetto: “It’s not an idea, it’s a dream! The important thing is to focus on the next match, not think about the long term. Sometimes being constant has been our flaw and we have to solve this problem. The greatest pleasure since I’ve been here? On a technical-tactical level this was perhaps the best performance since I’ve been here, but the greatest pleasure was winning the derby. We must continue to work well and stop leaving points against opponents on paper weaker than us”.

TACTICAL AND STILL — Analyzing the match, Sarri then admitted: “We took advantage of Felipe’s movements to open the spaces between the Milan defenders. In the first half, I also really liked the build from below. The many close matches? I played 65 in England in one season and this year we will play less… Having said that, by taking the field so often, I take away the great fun I have which is coaching during the week.In the meantime, I hope to recover Immobile who would give us the opportunity to catch our breath three ahead. Tomorrow morning I await the results of the tests that Ciro will undergo”. Here we are at the Champions League fight: “We have never hidden or exposed ourselves. We will try to do our best, everything we can. I have expressed my opinion, namely that there are opponents who are better equipped than us, but this does not mean that We will give everything until the end”. See also Ibrahimovic: Winning the Champions League will not make me better because I am the best – yqqlm

MILINKOVIC DECISIVE — In seventh heaven Milinkovic Savic, great protagonist and author of the 1-0. “This was a good win, with a full stadium. Maybe it was the best since I’ve been at Lazio. We played a great game, but now we’re on the ground and we carry on like this. If we always play like we did in the last three games, we can reach very high. If we manage to remove the moments in which we drop, we will be able to stay high. Lazio from scudetto? Why not… If we are always those of the last period…”.

January 24, 2023 (change January 24, 2023 | 23:50)

