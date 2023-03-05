Maradona’s boos are perhaps the only thing he hadn’t taken into account. Because the rest went exactly as he planned. In Naples, Sarri won it. For how she had mentally prepared her week, for how he studied her tactically adapting to the match recognizing the superiority of Napoli. Hence the choice of give up on a classic play by focusing on Vecinomatch-winner yes but also a special correspondent, with the collaboration of Milinkovic and Immobile, for shield Lobotka and anesthetize Spalletti’s game. This would be enough to argue that calling him a fundamentalist is now just an obsolete cliché. Sarri has changed. And also Lazio.

The strengths of Sarri’s new Lazio

Two turning points compared to his first year in Rome. The big matches have become the flagship of the biancocelesti. In season jokes Naples, Inter, Milan, Rome and Atalanta. Against the former he did even better than the average points with which he is traveling against the medium-small ones. 15 in total collected in direct clashes, just like the leaders. But the winds of change are above all in defence, because 20 fewer goals conceded than a season ago. 14 clean sheet out of 25 championship days, 18 out of 35 cups included. Lazio often play behind closed doors. Sarri changes, experiments and adapts, the defensive line is the one in which he rotated the most. For example, he has fielded 6 pairs of different central players. So they don’t always play the same ones, on the contrary. Another cliché to debunk.