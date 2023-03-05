Home News Alto Baudó: an alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo is captured
Alto Baudó: an alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo is captured

Alto Baudó: an alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo is captured

Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Titán managed to capture alias Junior, the alleged leader of the Baudó substructure of the Clan del Golfo. The events occurred in the village of Chachajo, in the municipality of Alto Baudó.

Alias ​​Junior would have been in the criminal structure for approximately 13 years and apparently he was the head of the substructure, where he was in charge of developing activities that are directly related to strengthening illicit finance and logistics in this municipality of Choco.

Likewise, in joint operations with the National Navy in the municipalities of Nuevo Belén de Bajirá, Chocó, and Carepa, Antioquia, two alleged members of the Clan del Golfo were brought to justice, who according to the investigations would be in charge of carry out criminal intelligence, logistical coordination and activities related to drug trafficking.

