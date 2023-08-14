Home » Sassari, Bucchi: “Very happy with the team set up”
Sports

Sassari, Bucchi: “Very happy with the team set up”

by admin
Sassari, Bucchi: “Very happy with the team set up”

Interview with dinamobasket.com, the Sardinian club’s website, for the coach of Banco di Sardegna Sassari, Piero Bucchi

On market decisions

“We chose guys with great desire and energy, there was immediate harmony with the names Federico proposed to me, whom I thank, he did an excellent job, I didn’t hope we’d get to Tyree, a long and difficult negotiation, I’m happy because with our chance we have assembled a competitive, young, hungry, deeper and European roster. We may have chosen players from the league who are not top tier players, but I’m convinced that the boys will have great availability in the gym, we know that’s where we have to make the difference and be immediately competitive.”

On the Champions League

“Compared to last year, it starts a couple of weeks later but the group is always difficult, maximum respect for everyone, we have to be convinced and aggressive so we can think of overcoming the group, doing a good preparation will be the key”

On the championship and on Sardinia

“I know that a very tough championship awaits us, there are clubs that have invested a lot, but I am confident of the work we will be able to do in the gym, I have seen first-hand what Dinamo means in Sardinia in these two years, I am happy to go to Nuoro in retreat that will provide us with everything necessary with great passion and professionalism, I heard the guys very excited “

On Dear Captain

“The new captain will be Gentile, he deserved it on the field, I am convinced that he will be able to take on this additional responsibility in the right way, I wish him all the best in this new role”

See also  Marano-Castelmonte, here is the stage of the Giro: fireworks in sight three days from the end

Su Devecchi

“We spoke often with Jack, he has an important role in the club, he will be a fundamental glue together with Federico for the team, we will need all his experience on the pitch also in this new role”

Sul roster

“I wanted 13 professionals from the start, I bet a lot on Pisano who I think can grow a lot and I’m happy that he chose to stay with Dinamo and not go and play elsewhere, to try to improve with all the staff and with a season intense. Ganda is extraordinary, he knows his role, he is fundamental for all the boys, he trains very well, he is a perfect joker for the group, while Tommaso has earned his confirmation on the pitch”

About Bucchi

“Not a iota has changed, I have great passion, I don’t back down an inch, I do this job with energy and desire as if it were the first day, I want to work and always get involved, I’m happy to be able to start another important season, in these two years I have understood what spirit and identity this team carries behind it by representing Sardinia, it is one more responsibility that I have made mine”

You may also like

Chinese Rock Climbing Team Secures Olympic Qualification at...

Glover won the tournament in Memphis, his juice...

Reds Rally to Win Doubleheader Against Pirates in...

Roma-Partizani Tirana, the report cards of the friendly...

Klok about returning to Russia: I am condemned...

Shenhua and Taishan Zoukai Continue to Battle for...

Emma Marrone in a bikini sets Ferragosto on...

Bundesliga: Only injuries cloud Salzburg’s joy

National coach, who after Mancini? Live news on...

Xavi’s Barcelona Faces Challenges and Setbacks in Goalless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy